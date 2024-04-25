This Week in MKE Music: April 25-May 1, 2024

× Expand Image via sierraferrellmusic.com Sierra Ferrell Sierra Ferrell

…It is a hundred years from today and some kid is writing a report for a music history course. And they see these picks. And they wonder how a city can have so much music happening.

A Cactus Club shows gets moved to Vivarium, an X-Ray Arcade show gets moved to Club Garibaldi, Sierra Farrell moves to The Riverside, fingerstyle guitar pioneer Michael Gulezian, Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers and more—This Week in Milwaukee Music!

Thursday, April 25

J-Livi & The Party w/ Nasty Snacks @ Anodyne, 7 p.m.

× “California Love” by J-Livi & The Party

Get on the good foot early this weekend. J-Livi & The Party is a Chicago-based brass band heavily influenced by funk and hip-hop. Nasty Snacks is a nine-piece future-funkestra comprised of members of the vibrant Chicago music scene--the group showcases an explosive, horn-driven, pocket-slamming performance.

Friday, April 26

Lost Orange Cat w/ Gin Mill Hollow @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 8 p.m.

× “She Calls To Me” by Lost Orange Cat

Lost Orange Cat’s folk n roll sound grabs elements of classic rock, outlaw country, psychedelic blues and a hint of bluegrass. Drummer Kyle Ciske described the band’s sound as “if you combine the elements fire and water, you get firewater, aka whiskey. That’s the element that Lost Orange Cat is.” Madison’s Gin Mill Hollow began as an acoustic duo. Today the quartet blends bluegrass and folk with jazz and blues.

Saturday, April 27

Michael Gulezian w/Denny Rauen @ The Brick House (504 E. Center St.), 7 p.m.

× “My Trampoline Heart” by Michael Gulezian

Michael Gulezian, one of the pioneers of modern fingerstyle guitar, headlines this show with an opening set by the multi-talented Denny Rauen who recently released his debut album, 6/8 Time https://shepherdexpress.com/music/local-music/keeping-time-with-milwaukees-denny-rauen/

Ripped to Shreds w/ Nucleus, To The Dogs and Horrid Mass @ Club Garibaldi, 7 p.m.

Moved from X-Ray Arcade to Club Garibaldi, this four band bill collects an evening of death metal with the San Jose’s Ripped to Shreds, Chicago’s Nucleus and a pair of locals, To The Dogs and Horrid Mass.

The MilBillies @ Ope! Brewing, 7:30 p.m.

× “Hoods” by The MilBillies

The MilBillies make it look easy. The group balance the tradition of hard driving bluegrass with a respect for progressive sounds. Look no further for acoustic high energy Saturday night music.

Sierra Ferrell w/Cat Clyde @ Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

× “American Dreaming” by Sierra Ferrell

Overwhelming demand has moved Sierra Farrell’s concert from the Pabst to the Riverside. As witnessed by her Shoot for The Moon Tour, Farrell’s star is on the rise. With her spellbinding voice and time-bending sensibilities, she makes music that’s fantastically vagabond. After years of living in her van and busking on the streets of New Orleans and Seattle, she moved to Nashville and soon landed a deal with Rounder Records on the strength of her live show.

Sunday, April 28

Gallery 218 Concert with Izzy Fincher and Caeli Massey @ Gallery 218 (207 E. Buffalo St. #218), 2 p.m.

Spend an afternoon in the Third Ward at this gallery concert with music from classical guitarists Izzy Fincher and Caeli Massey.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical @ Marcus Performing Arts Center, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

× Tina–The Tina Turner Musical - montage featuring Ari Groover

Last chance to catch the story of a legendary entertainer, whose second act saw Tina Turner collect 12 Grammy Awards. An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA–The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll.

Monday, April 29

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers w/Miles Nielsen @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

× “Banditos/King of the Hill” by Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

Why in the Hank Hill would a person stay home on a Monday night when they can witness music like this? Starting with the seminal Tempe, AZ quartet, The Refreshments, Roger Clyne and Paul Naffah put the fun in rock during the ‘90s grunge era with a sense of humor. Formed in 1998, RCPM recorded “D-Backs Swing” for the Arizona Diamondbacks who play the tune after every home win.

Tuesday, April 30

Nick Shoulders & The Okay Crawdad w/Nat Myers @ Vivarium, 7 p.m.

× “Won't Fence Us In” by Nick Shoulders & the Okay Crawdad

Rescheduled from a November date at Cactus Club, Nick Shoulders blends country music with a punk defiance. Shoulders & The Okay Crawdad recorded in a home studio on the banks of the Mississippi River. Spanning a variety of early country styles, the album’s infectious harmonies shine alongside everything from jangling Cajun waltzes to surf-rock infused bluesy ballads—all tied together by a voice seemingly out of place in this century,

Wednesday, May 1

Brat w/ Bonginator, Livid, Yotuma and Litwax @ X-Ray Arcade, 6 p.m.

× “Hesitation Wound” by Brat

How’s this for a midweek music break? New Orleans hardcore, two-stepping neon weed, Kenosha hardcore, Madison death metal and new metal from Milwaukee.