This Week In Milwaukee: July 11-17, 2019

Cultural street festivals take to many a Milwaukee street in the wake of Summerfest 2019.

Thursday, July 11

Jill Scott.

Jill Scott @ The Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

Neo Soul, poetry and laid-back grooves are Jill Scott’s trademarks. The three-time Grammy winner offers anthems of pride and self-empowerment.

Photo credit: Nick Berg Liv Mueller.

Liv Mueller–Tunes@Noon @ 411 East Wisconsin Center, noon

Liv Mueller is a musical force of nature. Her original tunes veer from torch songs to country gothic ballads to all-out pop music. Long vacations in Nashville, Tennessee and Austin, Texas eventually led her back home to Milwaukee. Mueller’s discography is a rich catalog of haunted songs of love lost, love found and love missed by a mile.

Thursday and Friday, July 11-12

Kids Nights @ Zoological Society-Milwaukee (10005 W. Bluemound Rd.), 5 p.m.

Spend a warm summer evening at the Zoo during the Zoological Society’s free members-only Kids Nights event, sponsored by WaterStone Bank. Family-friendly activities, live entertainment and delicious food await along with the Zoo’s animals. Local food trucks and a sweets tents include Gouda Girls, Jen’s Sweet Treats, Meat on the Street, Marco Pollo, The Rolling Cones and Streetza Pizza.

Thursday, July 11-Sunday, July 14

Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys.

Bastille Days @ Cathedral Square Park, 11 a.m.

Music, food, wine and vendors take over for the 38th annual East Town neighborhood celebration of French culture. Mamou, La., native Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys perform Friday and Eunice, La., native Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie perform Saturday.

Friday, July 12

Voot Warnings.

Voot Warnings—Alive At Eight @ Circle A, 8 p.m.

With the departure of a horn section and currently operating as a trio, Milwaukee underground veteran Voot Warnings has been honing a new clutch of songs in anticipation of his next album. His rock and roll tunes reflect the human condition like few other writings today and his sartorial choices are legend. Drummer Vic Demichei works his kit like a one-man orchestra, often getting loud.

Saturday, July 13

African Cultural Festival @ Brown Deer Park (7835 N. Green Bay Road), 11 a.m.

Join the celebration of rich African cultural heritage with music, drumming, dancing, poetry and food. Free admission. Donation of non-perishable food items is encouraged and will be donated to Hunger Task Force.

Wednesday, July 17

Viva Washington Park! curated by Browns Crew, featuring Mariachi Monarcas @ Washington Park, 5 p.m.

Local Latin hip-hop duo Browns Crew (Sebas and Chris P.) are joined by Mariachi Monarcas, a classically trained mariachi band composed of students ages 17-19. The traditional Mexican music keeps the culture alive in an environment thousands of miles away from its roots.