BREAKING: Julie Lassa Will Run for David Obey’s Seat

An impeccable source is telling me that state Sen. Julie Lassa of Stevens Point will run for retiring Congressman David Obey's seat. More to come...

UPDATE: It's official.

State Senator Julie Lassa Launches Campaign In Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District

Lassa has deep roots, record of fighting for families and small businesses

Julie Lassa, a Wisconsin State Senator dedicated to working families and small businesses, today announced that she is entering the race in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, to succeed Congressman Dave Obey. Julie was raised on her family's dairy farm in northern Portage County.

“The hard working men and women of our area deserve a representative who will keep fighting to turn our economy around, even when it means standing up to big special interests. I know firsthand the challenges facing so many of Wisconsin families, small business owners, and family farmers in our community. I have a track record of working to create good paying, family-supporting jobs,” said Julie Lassa. “I have been a tireless advocate for our small businesses, taxpayers, and children, and in Congress I will follow the same common sense principles to deliver real results for Wisconsin.”

Dedicated to making her community a better place for families and business, Julie Lassa is a staunch advocate for quality education, more accountable and efficient use of tax dollars, greater economic development, and good paying jobs for the hard working men and women of this state. A Democrat, she was elected to the State Assembly in 1998 and the State Senate in 2003, where she currently chairs the Senate Committee on Economic Development.

Julie grew up on a dairy farm in Portage County. She graduated from Stevens Point Area Senior High and UW-Stevens Point and is married with two children. Julie and her family live in Stevens Point. She is a member of the Heart of Wisconsin Business & Economic Alliance, Portage County Business Council and the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry.