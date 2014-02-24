Is Bus Bidder MV Transportation for Sale?

×

The Dallas-based MV Transportation lost a bigcontract last week , when a Milwaukee County review panel denied the Abeleadministration’s intent to award it a half-billion dollar, 3-year contract torun the Milwaukee County Transit System.

Now comes word that MV is up for sale—and that thecompany is the source of numerous complaints in Dallas over its paratransitservice.



According to a new report from the Dallas MorningNews:



Dallas Area Rapid Transit board members are poisedTuesday to overhaul and extend a $185.9 million contract with the controversialcompany that provides transportation for elderly and disabled passengers.

The move comes as MV Transportation is puttingitself up for sale and after the transit agency has spent months weatheringcriticisms about the vendor’s performance.

A majority of DART’s 14 board members voiced supportfor the contract changes earlier this month. But some board members say thealterations are so vast they should solicit other companies’ bids rather thannegotiate exclusively with MV.

So on top of its service troubles—which will divert“savings” under the existing contract to fixing its operations—it seems that MVwasn’t totally upfront about its planned sale. From the new report:



Board member Faye Wilkins-Moses last monthquestioned what happens if MV successfully finds a buyer. DART attorney ScottCarlson said the board would have to approve MV’s assignment of an existingcontract to a new company.

“It doesn’t give me the level of comfort I shouldhave,” Wilkins-Moses said.

The longtime board member said the fact that theboard wasn’t told about the sale during meetings about the requested contractchanges makes her question what else they are being left in the dark about.



So, the question is, did MV tell the Abeleadministration that it was up for sale? If so, why wasn’t that disclosed to thepublic?



And didn’t Milwaukee County transit riders andtaxpayers just dodge a bullet?