Michael Bonds: Next MPS Board President?

The new Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors is meeting tonight to vote for president and vice president of the board. It looks like Michael Bonds is hoping to become the next board president, with the support of Peter Blewett, whose role as president could end tonight.

Bonds, who heads the boards finance committee, has only served for two years, but hes served with distinction. An experienced fiscal analyst who isnt intimidated by huge institutional budgets, Bonds has offered up a flurry of budget amendments to freeze hiring, reduce busing, and make the districts spending more transparent and accountable. Some of those ideas got shot down, while others were approved and are starting to show results.

A majority vote in Bonds favor would send a clear signal that MPS is serious about tackling the districts financial woes. But, like Blewett, Bonds is no pushover and hes a solid advocate for public education in Milwaukee. If he becomes the next MPS board president, look for MPS to make changes while continuing to assert its independence.