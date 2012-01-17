Thanks a Million, United Wisconsin

As <a href=\"http://www.wispolitics.com/index.iml?Article=258252\" target=\"_blank\">Wispolitics.com</a> is reporting, recall organizers have collected more than a million signatures to recall Gov. Scott Walker, almost twice as many as the 540,000 signatures they needed to force the election.<br /><br />Recall supporters gathered 845,000 signatures to recall Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, well above the required 540,000. They also have enough signatures to force recalls of four Republican senators, although I don't have the numbers just yet.<br /><br />Not surprisingly, the Republican Party of Wisconsin has blasted this historic grassroots effort in the following statement:<br /><br />"We had no doubt the Democrats would be able to rally their left-wing supporters around this baseless and expensive recall effort. This shameful recall attempt of the Governor will accomplish nothing but saddle Wisconsin taxpayers with over $9 million in unbudgeted costs. Regardless of what the radical left may believe, Wisconsin families will continue to stand with Governor Walker, who has balanced a $3.6 billion budget deficit without raising taxes, and created thousands of new jobs.”<br /><br />So there are more than a million radical lefties in the state? That's news to me.<br /><br />