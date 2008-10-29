Vote for Linda Flashinski in Racine

Linda Flashinski would be a welcome alternative to Robin Vos, the Republican incumbent representing the western portion of Racine County, the 63rd Assembly District. Unfortunately for his constituents, Vos is more interested in serving the interests of his party’s leaders than helping Racine workers get to their jobs. Even local businesseswho traditionally support Republicansare frustrated with Vos’ efforts to kill the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) commuter rail line.

In contrast, Flashinski, a Democrat, understands that KRM would benefit the region’s workers and employers by stimulating economic development along its corridor. The rail line would produce dividends in a stronger property tax base, an efficient, environmentally friendly commute, and more jobs. In addition, Flashinski, a former board president of the Racine Unified School District, would help to ensure that Wisconsin’s children benefit from well-funded public schools. Flashinski would be a more moderate voice in the Assembly, a representative who would put her constituents firstnot her party.