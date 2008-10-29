Voting Guide

×
Turnout for November’s presidential election shouldbe historic. But making history can also be confusing, as many new orinfrequent voters show up at the polls, which will be open from 7 a.m.to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Here are some tips about registering andvoting on or before Tuesday, Nov. 4:
- Are you eligible? On Nov.4, will you be 18 years old or older? Are you a U.S. citizen? If you’vecommitted a felony, have you served your entire sentence, probationand/or parole? On Nov. 4, will you have been a resident of the state ofWisconsin for at least 10 days? If so, you can both register and vote in Wisconsin on Nov. 4.
- Check your registration status before Nov. 4. Thestate has implemented a voter database at vpa.wi.gov. (If you don’thave Internet access, call your municipal clerk or local electioncommission.) If you are registered to vote but you aren’t in thesystem, or if your personal record contains errors, contact yourmunicipal clerk and correct it. If you live in the city of Milwaukee,contact the Milwaukee Election Commission at 286-3491. The voterdatabase will also provide the location of your polling place, whichmay have changed since you last voted.
- Re-register if you haven’t voted for many years or if you have moved or changed your name since you last voted. Ifyou haven’t voted since 2003, you probably need to re-register. And ifyou have changed your name or moved since the last time you votedevenif you moved within the city limitsyou must register at your currentaddress.
- Register before Election Day. You can register to vote before Nov. 3 at your local municipal clerk’s office or election office.Registration forms can be accessed at elections.state.wi.us.
When you register to vote, you must provide your valid Wisconsin driver’s license number or state-issued ID number.YourID must show your current name and address and be valid on ElectionDay. If you don’t have a driver’s license or state ID, you can providethe last four digits of your Social Security number. If your driver’slicense or ID does not have your current name and address, then youmust show a document proving your residencesuch as a utility bill withyour correct address.
- Vote early with an absentee ballot. Thedeadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 30. You can request anabsentee ballot by going to elections.state.wi.us and clicking on“voter information” and “voters’ frequently asked questions” or bycalling your municipal clerk or election commission. Ballots must bereturned in person or by mail by Nov. 4. City of Milwaukee voters cancast an in-person absentee ballot through Nov. 3 at the ZeidlerMunicipal Building. (If you are registered, go to the entrance at 830N. Market St. If you are not registered, go to the 841 N. Broadwayentrance. Go to www.milwaukee.gov/election for hours of operation.) Voters living in other municipalities should contact their municipal clerks for instructions.
- Be prepared at the polls. Don’ttake anything for granted if you haven’t confirmed your registrationstatus. It doesn’t hurt to take your ID and a document proving yourresidencesuch as a utility billto the polls just in case you havebeen taken off the voter rolls. If you are eligible to vote but you’renot on the voter list, you can register at the polling place if youhave proper identification.
- Be cool. Yes, you can wearyour favorite Obama T-shirt or McCain button to the polls. But youcan’t hand out campaign literature or try to influence other voterswithin 100 feet of a polling place.
- Contact the authorities. Ifyou feel that you’re being intimidated, see anything unusual at yourpolling place or have received suspect campaign information, speak up.Each polling site will have election officials to correct problems onElection Day. You can also call the Milwaukee County Election Fraud hotline at 935-1234. (Before that date, call 278-4645.)