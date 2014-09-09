Anonymous Right-Wing Attack on DA Chisholm’s Wife Is a New Low

Right now, the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago is hearing oral arguments about whether the John Doe investigation into alleged illegal coordination between Gov. Scott Walker and the Wisconsin Club for Growth (and other organizations) is legal.

Reporters aren’t allowed to bring in electronic devices, so very little information is seeping out.

Instead, Twitter is aflame with an article in a right-wing publication that uses an anonymous attack on the wife of District Attorney John Chisholm.

It’s sickening.

The article alleges that Mrs. Chisholm, a public school teacher who’s a union member (allegedly), somehow cried so hard over Walker’s Act 10 that Chisholm felt compelled to go on witch hunt and bring down Walker and his crew.

The accusation comes from an unnamed prosecutor in the DA’s office.

Allegedly.

Instead of sticking with the facts at hand, the right wing is now attacking Mrs. Chisholm, speculating, “Was prosecutor’s union-operative wife behind John Doe investigation of Scott Walker?”

Next thing you know, they’re going to say that Mrs. Chisholm’s tears forced Walker to fundraise for the Wisconsin Club for Growth.

Keep the wife out of it, guys. This is really sick.