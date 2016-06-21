Heroes of the Week: Boys and Girls Club, DreamBikes, Bublr Bikes and John Fleckenstein

The nonprofits Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, DreamBikes and Bublr Bikes have teamed up to provide what is believed to be the country’s first Bike Repair and Maintenance Certification Program. The certification course is made possible by Bublr Bikes and Boys & Girls Club community supporter John Fleckenstein, who is committed to better bicycling in Milwaukee and provided program funding and important hands-on mechanical experience to the youth. The first four graduates, Latrell Turner, Jerome White, Kadeam Wilson and Armando Ramirez, were recognized in early June.

The one-of-a-kind program provides motivated young adults a 24-week course in bike repair, concentrating on diagnostics, proper tool uses and maintenance of bike share bikes. The series includes an eight-week course at Boys & Girls Clubs B!KE program on the basics of bicycle maintenance and tool usage; an eight-week paid internship at DreamBikes focusing on bike repair, the operations of a bike shop and customer service basics; and an eight-week paid bike mechanics internship at Bublr Bikes. Students are given a final exam to test their knowledge on all aspects of bicycle maintenance, with a specific focus on bike share bicycles and equipment. Those who pass are awarded the Bike Repair and Maintenance Certification.

“These young men have earned an important honor,” said Kevin Hardman, Bublr Bikes executive director. “They worked diligently to understand and master all aspects of maintaining Bublr Bikes. It was a joy to watch their committed growth.”

To learn more about the course, call 414-931-1121. For more information about the nonprofits as well as donation and volunteer opportunities, visit bublrbikes.com, boysgirlsclubs.org or dream-bikes.org.