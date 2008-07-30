Clean Sweep’s Fake Democrats Make the Ballot

×

Former state Sen. Tom Reynolds, an ultra-conservative religiousRepublican from West Allis who lost his seat in 2006, is trying to getback into politics by undermining the Democratic primary on Sept. 9.



Reynolds formed a political action committee (PAC) called Clean Sweep Wisconsin,which is running “anti-incumbent” candidates on a clearly conservativeplatform: privatizing health care and education, capping all taxes sothe government can’t invest in the public good and preventing Wisconsin from “being an illegal alien state.” These are hardly the issues held dear by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.



Reynoldsis targeting Milwaukee Democrats he’d like to replace with newcomerswho’d likely follow his lead. According to campaign finance reportsfiled with the state’s Government Accountability Board, Reynolds’ PACcontributed to eight candidates in the Democratic primary on June 30:

Samantha Bady, running for Barbara Toles’ 17th Assembly District seat,received $75;

David D. King, challenging Leon Young in the 16thAssembly District, received $75;

Deon Price, up against Jason Fields inthe 11th Assembly District, received $81.07, but was knocked off theballot;

Nicholas Cosey, running for the 6th Senate District seat heldby Spencer Coggs, received $81.07 from Clean Sweep but didn’t make itto the ballot;



Charisha Allen, running against Annette (Polly) Williamsin the 10th Assembly District, received $75;



Josh Hoisington, taking onTony Staskunas in the 15th Assembly District, received $75;



JoseGuzman, challenging Pedro Colon in the 8th Assembly District, received$80; and



Phil Landowski, running against Christine Sinicki in the 20thAssembly District, received $75. None of these candidates appears onClean Sweep Wisconsin ’s Web site.

Reynolds Gets Paid, Makes Questionable Friends



While these contributions may seem modest, Clean Sweep Wisconsinhas been spending plenty of money. According to its latest campaignfinance report, it spent $6,540 this year, has $144 cash on hand and is$474.83 in debt. Much of that money went to Reynolds. He was reimbursed$1,711.93 for travel expenses, a considerable sum when you considerthat his candidates are all within Milwaukee and that Reynolds lives inWest Allis. Reynolds’ printing business, Endeavor Press, received$1,281.99 from his PAC for printing services.



The Clean Sweep WisconsinPAC also spent money on avowed foes of the Democratic Party, aninteresting strategy for a PAC that’s helping candidates in theDemocratic primary.



The PAC spent $20 for attendance at the7th District GOP in Antigo, $15 for attendance at a Republican Party ofMilwaukee County event, $20 for seminar expenses for a CRG NetworkFoundation event and $20 for seminar expenses at a Constitution Partyof Wisconsin event in Whitewater.



Never heard of the Constitution Party of Wisconsin? Its platform, posted on its Web site, begins: “The Constitution Party of Wisconsingratefully acknowledges the blessing of the Lord God as Creator,Preserver, and Ruler of the Universe and of this Nation. It recognizesJesus Christ as transcendent King over all nations and hereby appealsto Him for aid, comfort, guidance and the protection of His DivineProvidence as we work to restore and preserve this nation as agovernment of the people, by the people, and for the people.”



Sounds like a party more in line with Reynolds’ ultra-religious philosophy, not the Democratic Party’s platform.

