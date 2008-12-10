Dueling Transit Tax Proposals Are in the Works

×

Just a month after Milwaukee Countyvoters approved an advisory referendum to allow a 1-cent sales taxincrease for transit, the parks and property tax relief, a regionaltransit planning committee also has a sales tax proposal in the works.



Both will try to make their case in Madison, where the governor and state Legislature must approve any sales tax increase.



Andboth hope that the dueling proposals can be resolved in the nextlegislative session so that a stable source of funding can be found forlocal bus systems and, potentially, the proposedKenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) commuter rail line.

The Milwaukee CountyBoard’s transit committee heard testimony from the Southeastern WisconsinRegional Transit Authority (RTA) last week, and the majority didn’tlike what they heard. The Transportation, Public Works and TransitCommittee voted 6-1 not to accept the RTA’s recommendations to levy ahalf-cent three-county sales tax to support transit. The RTAhad also suggested granting local municipalities the power to create a0.15% sales tax increase to support public safety initiatives, arequest from Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, and recommended providingoversight and funding for the region’s local bus systems.

Saving the Bus System First



MilwaukeeCounty Supervisor John Weishan, a member of the transit committee, saidhe supports expanding transit options in southeastern Wisconsin. Buthe said the RTA’s plan would boost the fortunes of Racine and Kenoshaat the expense of Milwaukee, and allow an unelected boardtheseven-member RTA, which encompasses Milwaukee and Kenosha counties, andthe eastern portion of Racine Countyto have taxing authority with noaccountability to voters.



“I don’t want to create another MATCboard or SEWRPC board,” Weishan said, referring to the appointed boardsfor the Milwaukee Area Technical College system and the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission.

Weishansaid that Milwaukee County voters had spoken on Nov. 4 by recommendinga 1-cent sales tax increase to support county services, including thecash-strapped Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS).



Weishansaid he prefers to stanch the financial bleeding in the bus systemfirst with a stable funding sourcethe sales taxand then concentrateon regional options, such as the KRM line. Weishan said a well-runsales-tax-supported Milwaukee bus system would provide a positiveexample for the systems in Racine and Kenosha, where local officialsare fearful of advocating for a tax increase. “The RTA memberswould like to characterize Milwaukee as not supporting regionaltransit,” Weishan said. “But we’ve done everything to promote transitthat we can.”

Even better than the two-step approach, Weishan said,would be to put commuter rail in the state’s hands, since it crossesmultiple governmental jurisdictions. Then, the state could design andfund the project without having to sort out the conflicting needs oflocal representatives and businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.



Butmass transit powers were taken away from the state when Republicanscontrolled the state Legislature, even though road building and freewayconstruction are still in the hands of the state Department ofTransportation. The Democrats now control the state Legislature so, intheory, that could change. “It’s disappointing to see that thestate isn’t taking the lead now,” Weishan said.

Ironically, stateDepartment of Transportation SecretaryFrank Busalacchi is rumored to be in the running for the top spot atthe Federal Railroad Administration, mainly because of Busalacchi’sreputation as a rail advocate. Yet the DOT under his direction has donelittle to fight for the KRM beyond saying that the region needscommuter rail.

On the Other Hand