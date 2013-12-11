Endorsement: Vote for John Hermes on Dec. 17

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, voters in Assembly District 82 have the opportunity to cast a ballot for a highly qualified and effective candidate—Greendale Village President John Hermes—in a special election for the seat formerly held by Jeff Stone.

The 82nd Assembly district includes Greendale and portions of Franklin, Greenfield and Milwaukee.

Hermes is currently serving his third term as Greendale village president and has been a leading member of a number of local and regional organizations, including the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, the Milwaukee County Intergovernmental Cooperation Council, the Aerotropolis-Milwaukee Corporation, the Greendale Community Development Authority, the Greendale Planning Commission and the Boy Scouts.

Hermes, a former air traffic controller and Army vet, is eminently capable of serving this district well. He counts the thriving 76th Street Business Corridor as a prime example of his ability to bring diverse people and interests together to produce results. He understands the impact of state policy on local communities, is able to reach across party lines and find consensus, and reflects the values of the district. Hermes is running as a Democrat and has shown throughout his time as Greendale village president that he has earned the respect of its residents.

We think that John Hermes would be a great addition to the state Assembly. He is someone who can unite representatives around solutions that will benefit all of us, regardless of party affiliation. He has earned this district’s vote on Tuesday, Dec. 17.