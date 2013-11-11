Endorsement: Vote for Local Public Schools Supporter Elizabeth Coppola on Nov. 19 Residents of southern suburbs have a clear choice

Residents of Oak Creek, South Milwaukee and a portion of Franklin have a clear choice in the Tuesday, Nov. 19, special election for Assembly District 21. Elizabeth Coppola has earned your vote and the Shepherd ’s enthusiastic endorsement.

Coppola is a strong supporter of local public schools and understands that residents move to these suburbs because of their high-quality schools. Coppola opposes school vouchers, which have done so much to damage the school system in the city of Milwaukee. If you want to protect the public schools and resources of Oak Creek, South Milwaukee and Franklin, then vote for Coppola.

Vouchers shouldn’t even be an issue in this race, since few—if any—residents want to see them in these suburbs. But Coppola’s opponent, Jessie Rodriguez, and members of the Rodriguez family earn their living from vouchers. Shadowy, voucher-backing groups have been spending tens of thousands of dollars in this race to get Rodriguez elected. They know that Rodriguez will do what she can to expand vouchers in the state—and in District 21—no matter what harm they will do to local public schools.

Democrat Coppola, on the other hand, supports local school districts as well as the Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), which serves so many south suburban residents. She is a strong supporter of smart worker training and economic development and would be a welcome addition to the state Legislature. Keep local schools in your hands by voting for Elizabeth Coppola on Tuesday, Nov. 19.