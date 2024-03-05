Historic Third Ward Ranks #5 Best Arts District in US

× Expand Photo by Steve Gadomski Historic Third Ward Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward has secured its place among the nation's top arts destinations, clinching the fifth spot in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for "Best Arts District." This recognition highlights the district's commitment to enriching its city culturally and providing an inspiring experience for visitors.

The announcement, made by USA Today, underscores the significance of arts districts in shaping the cultural landscape of their respective cities. Nominations for the award were determined by a panel of experts, with the final ranking decided through a month-long online voting process involving the public.

"It’s an honor to be voted one of the top five Arts Districts in the country by USA Today readers,” said Jim Plaisted, executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association. “We know the Historic Third Ward is a destination for those who recognize, embrace and celebrate arts and culture."

The Historic Third Ward has garnered praise from both locals and visitors for its transformation into a vibrant arts and entertainment hub. Once a warehouse district, it now boasts an array of attractions including eateries offering diverse culinary experiences, unique boutiques and renowned theater and art venues.

Among its standout features are the Third Ward Riverwalk and the nationally acclaimed Milwaukee Public Market, adding to the district's allure.

The district's calendar is brimming with art-centric events, ranging from the renowned Gallery Night MKE and Third Ward Art Festival to numerous art galleries showcasing diverse talents. Notable institutions such as the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Edessa School of Fashion and MARN Art + Culture Hub contribute to the area's reputation as a thriving cultural epicenter.

With its blend of historic charm and contemporary vibrancy, the Historic Third Ward continues to solidify its position as a leading arts district not only in the Midwest but across the nation.

For more information about the Historic Third Ward, visit historicthirdward.org.