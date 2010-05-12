Marquette v. Jodi O’Brien

×

In less thana week, sociologist Jodi O’Brien has become a household name in Milwaukee.

O’Brien,currently the chair of the Department of Anthropology, Sociology and SocialWork at Seattle University,was offered the position of dean of the Klingler College of Arts and Sciencesat Marquette University. O’Brien accepted. Then theoffer was withdrawn.





O’Brien justhappens to be an out lesbian and feminist who studies gender, sexuality andreligion, among other subjects.





Many facultymembers, students and alumni are defending O’Brien and questioning whether Marquette is truly atop-notch academic institution that takes seriously its Jesuit mission to“search for truth.”





SoWhat Really Happened?





O’Brien didnot respond to the Shepherd’s requestfor an interview. But in an interview with TheAdvocate, O’Brien stated that she had been recruited for the position in2008 via an independent headhunting agency, made the shortlist of candidatesand withdrew herself from consideration. She then was a finalist when thesearch was reopened in 2009. She was offered the position and in mid-April 2010she accepted.





In a blogposted on Ms.Magazine’s website by O’Brien’s SeattleUniversity colleague Mako Fitts,O’Brien is quoted as saying, “I was given a contract by Marquette, which I signed, and [then] Ireceived the news that they would not support the hire.”





Marquette spokeswoman Mary Pat Pfeil would not respondto the Shepherd’s questions aboutwhether O’Brien had been sent a letter of intent or a contract, or whether theoffer was a verbal one. Pfeil called it “a personnel issue and no details willbe provided.”





Didthe Search Committee Do Its Due Diligence?





Marquette’s official statement says that there were“certain oversights” in the search process that weren’t turned up until afterthe offer was made. Those oversights, apparently, included O’Brien’s researchon lesbian sexuality and support for same-sex marriage. “Some of the concerns identified in the process should have had morecareful scrutiny, and publications relating to Catholic mission and identityshould have been more fully explored early in the process,” Marquette’s official statement reads.





Yet members of the search committee argue thatthey did a thorough vetting of O’Brien’s writings and résumé.





In fact, O’Brien was very forthcoming abouther areas of expertise. Her Dec. 7, 2009, letter asking to be considered forthe position explicitly states: “Most recently I have focused my research onthe relationship between religion and sexuality. … I have been exploring theseconnections through an ethnographic study of Christians who are openly gay.”





DoesO’Brien Endanger Marquette’s Catholic Mission?





Marquette has stated that O’Brien’s work isn’tconsistent with the university’s Catholic mission, described on its website as“a Catholic, Jesuit university dedicated to serving Godby serving our students and contributing to the advancement of knowledge. Our mission is the search for truth,the discovery and sharing of knowledge, the fostering of personal andprofessional excellence, the promotion of a life of faith, and the developmentof leadership expressed in service to others.”





So does O’Brien’s scholarly research on gaysand lesbians of faith endanger Marquette’sCatholic identity and mission?





Seattle Universitylike Marquette, it’s aCatholic, Jesuit universityapparently didn’t think it was a problem. Seattle University hired O’Brien as an assistantprofessor in 1995, granted her tenure, and made her chair of an academicdepartment in 2002.





O’Brien didn’t think it was a problem, either.In her cover letter she wrote: “Although my early training was conductedentirely within the context of research universities, upon my arrival at Seattle University I discovered an immediateaffinity with the mission in Jesuit education.” She also notes “many of myJesuit colleagues have found these recent articles [on gay Christians] usefulin their own ministry and I have received several invitations to speak withchurch congregations as well.”





In responseto the Shepherd’s question about howO’Brien’s work seems to fit Seattle University’s Catholic mission, but not Marquette’s,spokeswoman Pfeil wrote in an e-mail: “The person who becomes dean needs torepresent the Marquettemission and identity, as defined in our Mission Statement. This is a deanship,not a faculty position.” Pfeil didn’t respond to the Shepherd’s request to clarify that statement.





And whatabout academic freedom? Cary Nelson, president of the American Association ofUniversity Professors, has criticized Marquette’sdecision, writing: “The struggle to let light pass both ways through what hasbeen called ‘the stained-glass ceiling’ is an ongoing one.”





IsThis Discrimination?





Marquettedoes indeed have a nondiscrimination policy: “Marquette University does not discriminate in any manner contrary to law or justice on thebasis of race, color, gender, sexual orientation, age, religion, disability,veteran's status or national origin in its educational programs or activities,including employment and admissions.”





But that also includes some wiggle room: “Atthe same time, Marquettecherishes its right and duty to seek and retain personnel who will make apositive contribution to its religious character, goals, and mission in orderto enhance the Jesuit, Catholic tradition.”





That said, Marquette theologyprofessor Daniel Maguire said that he wishes that Father Robert Wild haddiscussed his concerns with members of the theology department, “the experts,”as Maguire put it. He would have found a range of opinions among Marquette’s theologians,but Maguire noted that early Christians had no major resistance tohomosexuality. “There have even been gay saints,” Maguire said, pointing to St.Sergius and St. Bacchus, third-century officers in the Roman Army who weremartyred. Yale University scholar John Boswell arguesthat the two had been joined in a union that can be described as similar tomarriage. Not every Catholic accepts this interpretation, however.





Currently,the Catholic church adopts a “love the sinner but hate the sin” position anddoes not support same-sex marriage.





Blowback





Roughly3,000 O’Brien supporters have signed on to pro-O’Brien Facebook groups,Marquette University’s Academic Senate formally condemned the search processand the administration’s lack of transparency in explaining the decision towithdraw the offer, and Marquette is holding a listening session with students.





Maguire isasking Marquette to extend the job offer toO’Brien once again, telling the Shepherdthat the controversy has made Marquettelook like a “cult school.”





Marquettealum Dr. Robert Starshak, president of the Fair Wisconsin Education Fund, isasking Marquetteto “reconsider this ill-advised decision about Dr. O’Brien.” The annual“Starshak Lecture” at Marquetteis hosted by the university’s Gay/Straight Alliance.





