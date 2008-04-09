Rome is burning

Listening to general Patreaus and the pathetic Ambassador Crocker talk about the surge, while the Green Zone is under attack, 10 U.S. Soldiers have been killed in three days and 35 injured, reminds me of the question asked of Exxon's Vice President Simon about the $4 hundred million severance package for one of the bandits; "What happened to shame?"

We must ask deputy-president Patreaus the same question. If lies got us into war, lies and John McCain's campaign are keeping us engaged in the illegal occupation. The closest he came to telling the truth: "We haven't turned any corners. We haven't seen any lights at the end of the tunnel."

The picture of a tearful George Bush made me angry. He has caused over a million deaths and he tries to divert attention from the attacks in the Green Zone and the break-down of the government of Iraq with his newly found sorrow for soldiers killed in his war.

WMC and Judicial Commission: Dave Zweifel listed the names of WMC board members. A Hall of Shame for Wisconsin politics. In my most recent column in the Cap Times I listed the ineffectual members of the do-nothing Judicial Council. We will follow up with both. It is time to save our democracy.