Where do I send it?

As panic in the Clinton camp hits the media, the latest Ickes "surge" to seat the Michigan delegation, where only Hillary's name was on the ballot, becomes a bit too obvious. If they thought they had most of the Superdooper delegates they would have waited until after Wisconsin and Ohio to come up with a new plan, but apparently they don't. Or, have they concluded that she will lose Wisconsin and Ohio?

Wisconsin congressmen Kind and Kagan have now pledged to vote with their constituents. My guess is that Tammy Baldwin and Dave Obey will follow suit. The common sense of that approach is overwhelming the cynics who want victory at any cost.

So, here is the latest anti-democratic move. The NYT reports party elders will be asked to intervene. Yikes, and Whoa Al Gore. If you had trouble identifying a Superdelegate, chances are you will have the same problem with the concept of "Party Elder."

All I can do is ask, "Are I one?" I'm over 60 and therefore am an "elder." I have been a nominee of my party twice; I help candidates when I can. I think I should apply. Do you agree? OK, where do I send the appliction? How about to Al From of the DLC? Perhaps.

I have a better idea. Let the voters decide in the remaining primaries. If no winner emerges, have a new national primary. Why not? Bob La Follette took the nominating process out of the back room.

Let the people decide. I like Al Gore, but who else would qualify? And where have you been?