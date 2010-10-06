State Senate Showdown in Racine

×

With a slim 18-15 advantage in the state Senate,Democrats are working to hold onto the seat held by state Sen. John Lehman in Racine County.Lehman, a member of the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee and the chair ofthe Senate Education Committee, is highlighting his party's responsiblebudgeting that helps working and middle-class families, his support forBadgerCare and SeniorCare, and his high ratings from the nonpartisan WisconsinLeague of Conservation Voters and the state chapters of the Veterans of ForeignWars (VFW), AFL-CIO and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin.His opponent, Racine County Supervisor VanWanggaard, a Republican, is following his party's advocacy for reinstating taxbreaks for wealthy individuals and corporations, developing a concealed carrysystem in the state, and opposing embryonic stem cell research.But Lehman and Wanggaard aren't the only factors inthe race. On Nov. 2, Racine County voters will weighin on a nonbinding, advisory referendum on the funding of theKenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) commuter rail line. The referendum wasintroduced by conservative Racine County Executive Bill McReynolds; Wanggaard,in his role as supervisor, voted to place it on the ballot. It reads: "Shouldany new tax to support transit or rail services, such as a sales tax or a localvehicle registration fee, be permitted in any part of Racine County?"KRM funding is a potent issue in Racine, and onethat the various tea party groups have rallied against.Lora Halberstadt, a co-founder of the Racine TEAParty, said that her group has already held two events in opposition to the KRMand says her allies don't want the train, which they view as being too heavilysubsidized by the government."We had members who spoke at the county boardmeeting in favor of that being put on the ballot," Halberstadt said.She said the referendum would "definitely" affectvoter turnout in November, saying it's the biggest local issue this fall.Wanggaard has spoken at a number of tea party eventsbut has not responded to the Shepherd'srequests for an interview for thisarticle. Lehman's positions on the issues were taken from an interview with the Shepherd last week; Wanggaard's weretaken from his campaign materials on his website.







Lehman and Wanggaard On the Issues







The StateBudget



Lehman:Has been a member of the Joint Finance Committee, which helps to craft thebudget. “I’m very proud of the statetightening its belt in a way that still provides basic services throughout thestate. We reduced the state budget 3%, essentially across the board.”



Wanggaard: Wants to cut taxes but doesn’t offer plans to increase state revenues.“Jobs are created in the private sector. The Legislature’s job is to craft anappealing business climate that is conducive to existing businesses and outsidecompanies. The Legislature creates the economic landscape and the job-growthclimate… the rest is up to the hard-working entrepreneurs and employees thatkeep the state’s propeller blade turning.”







Business Tax Breaks







Lehman: Favors targeted tax breaks for companies that want to add, retain orretrain workers, which he says brought A&E Manufacturing and CalStar to theRacine area. “It’svery targeted help. That is against the Republican approach, a trickle-downapproach, which says, ‘Give all the folks at the top these big tax breaks anddon’t make them promise that they’re going to develop any jobs, just be assuredthat it’s going to trickle down to jobs for the rest of us.’” Supported closingthe Las Vegas loophole, which ensures thatcorporations with multi-state operations pay their fair share of taxes in Wisconsin.



Wanggaard: Wants to reopen the Las Vegasloophole, which would reduce state revenues by an estimated $200 million overthe two-year budget cycle. Opposes targeted tax breaks. “Let’s think ‘macro’and change the entire business climate so that we don’t rely on expensivecarve-outs to keep jobs in the state.”







Personal Income Tax







Lehman: Supports tax breaks for working and middle-income residents but higherincome taxes for individuals who earn more than $150,000 and families with morethan $300,000 in annual earnings. That change raised state revenue by anestimated $124 million annually. Supported increasing capital gains taxes. “Ican’t see how you can realistically support the schools and support the policeand the fire and rescue services and also give these tax breaks [to thewealthy] without some other kind of tax increase. What are we trying to do,shift taxes from rich corporations and wealthy folks to the property taxpayerin a small home in Racine?I’m not willing to do that.”



Wanggaard: Wants to eliminate the new tax bracket on high-income earners, whichwould decrease state revenues by an estimated $136 million to $175 million, andreduce taxes on capital gains. “The next Legislature should restore the[capital gains tax] exemption, with an eye on eliminating the tax altogether.”







KRM and High-Speed Rail







Lehman: Supports the KRM but would require a public referendum on funding itwith a sales tax. Voted to accept federal funds for high-speed rail and saysthat the $7 million needed annually to operate the system is money well spent.“I think [high-speed rail] will take us into the next century. People will viewthis differently if fuel prices really spike as they have in the past.”



Wanggaard: Opposes an appointed board being allowed to levy a local tax.Disagreed with the state’s acceptance of funds for high-speed rail. “There aresimply too many scenarios where Wisconsintaxpayers will have to pick up the tab for these projects over the long term.”







Education







Lehman: Is a “strong supporter” of public schools and of requiring moreaccountability for publicly financed voucher, charter and virtual schools.Supported a bill that allows the state superintendent to intervene in failingschools.



Wanggaard: Wants to reinstate the QEO salary restrictions, recommit to two-thirdsstate funding for schools, consolidate or break up school districts andimplement a merit-based pay system for teachers.







Concealed Carry







Lehman: “I haven’t seen a concealed carry law proposal that I’ve liked yet.For example, we’ve seen these bills that allow concealed weapons in churches,day care centers and university campuses.”



Wanggaard: Has an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association and in 2003sponsored a successful Racine County resolution thatsupported state legislation to create a concealed carry permitting system.







Reproductive Choice







Lehman: “I’m strongly pro-choice.” Has been endorsed by Planned ParenthoodAdvocates of Wisconsin.



Wanggaard: Has been endorsed by Wisconsin Right to Life and Wisconsin FamilyAction. Both groups (and the state Republican Party) have pledged to grantconstitutional protections to fetuses.







Health Care







Lehman: Has supported the expansion of BadgerCare and SeniorCare and federalhealth care reform, especially its provision to require insurers to coverindividuals with pre-existing conditions. “We had a number of folks contact theoffice who have been excluded from health care because they’re a little bitoverweight or they had something happen to them years ago. That’s terrible,especially regarding children.”



Wanggaard: Wants to repeal federal health care reform and supports free-marketsolutions to the health care crisis. “It’s time to stop the mandates and workwith the private sector to ensure families have access to quality, affordablecoverage that isn’t controlled by government bureaucrats.”







Environment







Lehman: Hailed as an “environmental champion” by the Wisconsin League ofConservation Voters for his 100% pro-environment voting record.



Wanggaard: Did not support the Clean Energy Jobs Act and opposes cap and trade oncarbon emissions.