Strong Community Attracts and Keeps Residents in Milwaukee

Winter in Milwaukee: The temperature might rise to only 14 degrees Fahrenheit with a low of minus three, and every car on the block has a foot of snow covering the windows. The common question we ask ourselves every winter in Milwaukee is: Why do we choose to live here?

A strong community, affordable living and an independent culture not only attract newcomers to Milwaukee but encourage families that have stayed for generations. According to Mary Beth Gaspar-Waite, broker and owner of Cornerstone Realtors, the community support is unique enough that new homeowners from out of town are shocked when neighbors bring over a casserole after they move in. “When people move into town, they find Milwaukee friendly and welcoming. People are more successful if they have strong friends and feel at home. In turn, it makes Milwaukee more attractive,” says Gaspar-Waite. “It starts with the most basic thing—a community needs to take care of each other. That’s why we’re such a great place to live.”

The meaning of community in Milwaukee has expanded over the years. For LGBTQ residents, Milwaukee has progressed in inclusivity, according to Jason Rae, president and CEO of the LGBT Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve been working to create not only a more welcoming, inclusive Wisconsin, but a more welcoming, inclusive Milwaukee and all communities that we serve,” he says.

While there is still more work to do, Milwaukee’s policies, government leaders and corporations have progressed since the LGBT Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce launched in 2012. Working with about 700 businesses throughout the state, the LGBT Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce works on supporting LGBTQ employees with business resources, looking at policies and procedures within companies. “They’re really putting themselves out there, saying inclusivity matters and being welcoming to the LGBTQ community is a priority,” Rae continues.

Attracting and Keeping Residents

Supporting young professionals in their careers is attractive to millennials, says Gaspar-Waite. “The Milwaukee community supports young men and women coming to the city for school and creating jobs and opportunities for them. They don’t want them to go back to New York or California. The jobs created are made to make them stay here and flourish,” she says.

Hospitals, like Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin, are expanding and hiring new employees, creating a hiring “boom,” according to Gaspar-Waite. With fewer people relocating outside of Milwaukee, there is little supply for housing but high demand for every demographic in all neighborhoods and at every price point.

Most clients choose to move to Milwaukee to be closer to family or find a job opportunity, says Kevin Rigg, real estate consultant and assistant sales director of Shorewest Realtors. “I live in Brookfield, and I love the fact that I can walk out my door and be at a Milwaukee Brewers game in 10 minutes. It’s just very accessible, it’s very convenient, and there is a lot to do here for the size of the city that it is,” he says.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the 7.7-mile stretch from Good Hope Road to Downtown should be only a nine-minute drive without delays. Downtown has also developed a new way of getting around known as The Hop. Launched in 2018, The Hop—also known as the Milwaukee Streetcar—was projected to have a daily ridership of 1,800 and has exceeded this number at 2,205 riders per day. The Hop celebrated its one-millionth rider last month. “It’s incredible that we reached this historic milestone in such a short period of time, and it’s a true testament to how Milwaukee residents and visitors have quickly embraced the streetcar as a viable and valuable transit option, creating a more connected city,” Mayor Tom Barrett said in a press release.

The waterfronts along Lake Michigan and the Milwaukee and Kinnickinnic rivers are an asset for walking, biking, fishing, kayaking and relaxation. Connecting the city to nature, the Milwaukee County Park System is responsible for 150 parks and is the largest landowner in Milwaukee, according to Doris Maki, the city’s horticultural services director. Along with the extent of green space, the park system operates the Mitchell Park Domes, a unique facility that allows visitors to experience tropical and desert environments without leaving the city. “Milwaukee County parks and the Domes are an essential part of city life; it’s a part of the community that touches the lives of everyone,” says Maki. “When the winter seems way too long, experience the tropics, which is really the magic of the Domes.”

Tradition and Culture

Summer months in Milwaukee mean festivals all around the city, including the area’s longest-running event, the Wisconsin State Fair. The fair’s characteristic cream puff has connected Milwaukeeans to the dairy industry and the Wisconsin Bakers Association since 1924, according to Wisconsin State Fair chief marketing officer Jennifer Puente. “It was actually a partnership to celebrate the dairy industry. The dairy industry is struggling hard right now, and we are so glad to provide support for that industry through the cream puff. We sell about 400,000 every year during the fair,” she says.

The state fair has also worked hard to partner with other local organizations, including the Milwaukee County Zoo, the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, area library programs and more. “We’re always looking for ways to connect with our community, to stay involved in Milwaukee and to stay relevant. We see that, over the last seven years, we’ve exceeded a million in attendance, and it’s because the people of Milwaukee have supported us so much,” says Puente.

Although Milwaukee was always a multi-ethnic city, its strong German roots are evident in its architecture and beer brewing tradition. Milwaukee’s reputation as “the Beer Capital of America” suffered with the closing of several major breweries in the 1980s, but in recent years, at least 32 local breweries have popped up in the city. One of the leaders in the city’s craft brewing renaissance was Lakefront Brewery, which has been creating innovative beers since 1987. Lakefront became the first certified-organic brewery in 1996, was the first to receive federal approval to brew gluten-free beer and was possibly the first to brew a fruit beer since Prohibition.

As a founding member of Local First Milwaukee, Lakefront Brewery advocates for Milwaukee’s local businesses through the network. Local business owners assist in local charities and take part in community activities through Local First, aiming to make Milwaukee sustainable, according to their website. With the Wisconsin State Fair and local businesses working together, the Milwaukee community as a whole is lifted up.