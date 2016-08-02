How to Vote in the Primary

× Expand Thinkstock

You need to have a plan to vote, since the state requires you to do more than just show up at the polls on Election Day.

The primary is on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8.p.m.

You need to show a photo ID to vote. For more information go to bringitwisconsin.com or call 1-866-VOTE-WIS (1-866-868-3947).

You can find your polling place at myvote.wi.gov, along with a sample ballot and other information about voting in next week’s partisan primary.

If you want to cast an in-person absentee ballot before the primary, you can do so this week. From now until Thursday, Aug. 4, ballots can be cast between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. On Friday, Aug. 5, you can vote between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. If you live in the City of Milwaukee, you can cast an in-person absentee ballot at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St., Room 501. For more information about voting in the City of Milwaukee, go to city.milwaukee.gov or call 414-286-3491. If you live outside of the city, contact your local municipal clerk for your in-person absentee voting location.

If you want to cast an absentee ballot by mail, go to myvote.wi.gov and click on “deadlines.”

Same-day voter registration is still in effect but you can register to vote this week through Friday, Aug. 5, at your municipal clerk’s office. You need to register to vote if you have not cast a ballot at your current residence. You must provide proof of residency to register to vote. To learn more about registering to vote, go to myvote.wi.gov and click on “deadlines.”

Remember: The Aug. 9 election is a partisan primary. You must choose whether you vote for only Democrats or only Republicans. You cannot choose to vote for a few Democrats and a few Republicans on the same ballot. If you have questions about the ballot, discuss them with the election officials at your polling place.