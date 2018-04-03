Saving Our Democracy: March April 5-11, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, April 5

Refugee Health in Milwaukee @ Marquette Alumni Memorial Union (1442 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Amnesty International, MU and the Global Health Association are hosting an event with the intention of exploring the health outcomes, challenges, and concerns of refugees in Milwaukee. There will be a panel discussion, dinner and resource fair.

Authors of We Rise to Resist @ Boswell Book Company (2559 N. Downer Ave.), 7-8 p.m.

Paula vW. Dáil, coeditor, and Janine Geske, Sandra Callaghan, Kathy Steffens, contributors to We Rise to Resist: Voices from a New Era in Women’s Political Action, will come to Boswell Book Company to speak about their collection of essays and interviews presenting 36 voices in this emerging movement.

Saturday, April 7

Wisconsin Labor History Society Annual Conference @ Laborers Local 113 Hall (6310 W. Appleton Ave.), 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

This year’s conference theme is “Women and the Labor Movement: The Quest for Gender Equity and Lessons for the Future.” Annelise Orleck, an author and historian at Dartmouth College, will be the keynote speaker.

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of National and Greenfield avenues, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Sunday, April 8

UBLAC Mass Meeting @ Wauwatosa Public Library (7635 W. North Ave.), 2-4 p.m.

Uplifting Black Liberation and Community will host a mass meeting to develop and foster relationships, connections, ideas, movement and action plans. Attendees can find information on how to join, and learn about the organization’s mission.

Tuesday, April 10

Book Discussion: The Death and Life of the Great Lakes @ WJ Niederkorn Library (316 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington), 6:15-7:45 p.m.

The League of Women Voters of Ozaukee County will lead a discussion of The Death and Life of the Great Lakes by Dan Egan, which is described as a “compulsively readable portrait of an ecological catastrophe happening right before our eyes.”

Wednesday, April 11

The Worth of Water: A Great Lakes Story @ The Urban Ecology Center (1500 E. Park Pl.), 6-8 p.m.

Alyssa Armbruster and Julia Robson, two women who went on a 332-mile trek from Milwaukee to Lake Superior to raise awareness for freshwater conservation, will give a presentation about their journey and how you can help steward the largest body of freshwater on the planet.

Defending Immigrant Rights: What You Can Do @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn (1001 E. Locust St.), 6-7:30 p.m.

What are the key issues confronting Milwaukee’s immigrant communities, especially now that President Trump has made it clear he’s not interested in helping the Dreamers (DACA)? Listen to and ask questions of presenters from the ACLU of Wisconsin, Youth Empowered in the Struggle, Congregation Sinai, Milwaukee County Board members and others.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.