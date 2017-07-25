Saving Our Democracy: July 27-Aug. 2, 2017

Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, July 27

Planned Parenthood Leadership Council Summer Social @ Company Brewing (735 E. Center St.), 5:30-8 p.m.

At this social to benefit Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, you can try an exclusive I”PP”A beer. Admission is free, and there will be a raffle and activity prizes.

Beyond Sherman Park @ Parklawn Assembly of God (3725 N. Sherman Blvd.), 6:30-9 p.m.

10thirtysix host Portia Young and WUWM’s LaToya Dennis will lead a community discussion on what’s making a difference (and what still needs work) regarding housing, unemployment, education, community pride and police relations, as well as the impact these have on neighborhoods and residents beyond Sherman Park.

Shorewood Solidarity Network Monthly Meeting @ North Shore Presbyterian Church (4048 N. Bartlett Ave.), 7-9 p.m.

The first monthly meeting of the Shorewood Solidarity Network will focus on how to mobilize the community to support immigration rights and how to separate local police from immigration enforcement.

Saturday, July 29

Medicaid For All Rally @ Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals (9620 W. Greenfield Ave.), 11 a.m.-noon

On the 52nd anniversary weekend of the passage of Medicaid, Citizen Action of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals are hosting a rally in favor of a Medicaid public option.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of 16th Street and Greenfield Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterwards.

Sunday, July 30

Savor, Sip and Cycle for Sustainability @ Boone & Crockett (2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.), 1-6 p.m.

This biking fundraiser for Milwaukee Area Science Advocates begins at Boone & Crockett and then goes to Classic Slice, Café Corazon, LuLu Café and Goodkind. There is a $75 donation per team.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Refuel the Resistance @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 5-8 p.m.

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize (as well as a free drink) to anyone who brings evidence of resistance action in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

Black & Pink @ Milwaukee Public Library (2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave.), 6-7:30 p.m.

Black & Pink is a group of LGBTQ prisoners and allies who support each other in the midst of violence in the prison system. Every first Wednesday of the month, the group meets to write letters and make birthday cards for the incarcerated.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.