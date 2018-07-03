Saving Our Democracy: July 5-11, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, July 5

Vigil for Immigrants at Sensenbrenner Town Hall @ Brookfield Public Library (1900 N. Calhoun Road), 6-8:30 p.m.

Demonstrators plan on assembling outside of Republican U.S. Rep. James Sensenbrenner’s town hall in solidarity immigrants. The protestors will enter the town hall to ask questions about Sensenbrenner’s refusal to support a clean DREAM Act and the administration’s immigration policies.

Friday, July 6

‘In Holes and Corners’ @ Company Brewing (735 E. Center St.), 7:30-10:30 p.m.

This intimate dance-theater performance investigates ownership of the female sex organs in a series of auto-biographical solos and duets performed by Chelsey Becher and Kelsey Lee (contains mature content and nudity). All proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Saturday, July 7

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Lincoln Memorial Drive and Michigan Street, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Sunday, July 8

First Congressional District Candidate Debate @ Badger High School (220 E. South St., Lake Geneva), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

In an event sponsored by the Democratic Party of Walworth County, candidates for the Wisconsin First Congressional District Cathy Myers and Randy Bryce will participate in a debate moderated by former Wisconsin Public Radio host Joy Cardin.

Tuesday, July 10

Milwaukee County Sheriff Education Session @ Parklawn Assembly of God (3725 N. Sherman Blvd.), 5-7:30 p.m.

The Coalition for a People's Sheriff is partnering with the African American Roundtable and Voces de la Frontera to educate community members on the Milwaukee County Sheriff and the importance of participating in the Aug. 14 primary election.

Conversations on Race and Empowerment: Healthcare @ John Michael Kohler Arts Center (608 New York Ave., Sheboygan), 6-7:30 p.m.

In a facilitated community dialogue within the arts center, participants will discuss the impact of race, power and identity in the country and community with facilitators Rev. Lex Cade-White and Alexandra Nugent.

Wednesday, July 11

1st Congressional District Candidate Debate @ UAW Local 72 Hall (3615 Washington Road, Kenosha), 6:30-9 p.m.

In addition to their debate on July 8, the Democratic candidates for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District will participate in an additional debate moderated by WGTD radio host Len Iaquinta.

Nationalism Then and Now @ Jewish Museum Milwaukee (1360 N. Prospect Ave.), 7-8:30 p.m.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic Andrew Schapiro ,will tell the story of his mother’s immigration from Czechoslovakia to the United States in 1939, and the return of nationalism he witnessed in the Czech Republic and Eastern Europe during his time as Ambassador.

