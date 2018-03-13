Saving Our Democracy: March 15-21, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, March 15

March for Our Lives Fundraiser @ Gibraltar MKE (538 W. National Ave.), 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Shepherd Express music editor DJ Evan Rytlewski will join students in a 21-and-over event to raise $25,000 to send area students to the Washington, D.C., March for our Lives.

Friday, March 16

Bounce Off Fundraiser @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 7-9 p.m.

Leaders Igniting Transformation (LIT) is a youth of color-led group organizing for liberation and anti-oppression teaching. At this Bounce Milwaukee event, 20% of door admission will go to support the organization when you say “Let’s get LIT” at the door.

Stand Up for Environmental Justice @ Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.), 8 p.m.-midnight

UPLIFTBO from Milwaukee’s Kingston BuRial will DJ this rally for environmental justice. A $3 entry fee will go to Groundwork Milwaukee, a local environmental organization, and the Milwaukee Transit Riders Union.

Saturday, March 17

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Water Street and Juneau Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Laughing Liberally @ ComedySportz Theater (420 S. First St.), 8 p.m.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is a monthly progressive political comedy show hosted by comedian, satirist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. This month’s show features some of Milwaukee’s top liberal and progressive comedians including Ton Johnson, Jacob Bach, Kaitlin McCarthy, Cal Smith, Shawn Vasquez and the sketch comedy group Broad Minded.

Sunday, March 18

Spring Awards Gala @ Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago St.), 5:30-9 p.m.

The Democratic Party of Milwaukee County will host its Spring Awards Gala, celebrating the achievements of the party throughout the past year. Admission is $90, with sponsorship options available. Special guest speakers TBA.

Monday, March 19

Listening Session: Youth Corrections Reform @ St. Mark AME Church (1616 W. Atkinson Ave.), 5-8:30 p.m.

Sen. Lena Taylor and Reps. David Bowen, Evan Goyke and David Crowley will host an informal community conversation about legislation that would close Lincoln Hills and reform youth corrections.

Tuesday, March 20

Voices from Solitary Confinement @ Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire Ave.), 6-9 p.m.

While a 2011 United Nations report said “prolonged solitary confinement, in excess of 15 days, should be subject to an absolute prohibition,” Wisconsin holds hundreds in solitary confinement for months. Hear from those who have been locked away in these conditions and learn what needs to be done to end it.

Wednesday, March 21

Community Conversation on the Future of the Mitchell Park Domes @ Mitchell Park Domes (524 S. Layton Ave.), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

County Supervisor Peggy West will host a town hall meeting to discuss how to repair and preserve the Mitchell Park Conservatory Domes. Milwaukee County residents are encouraged to attend and bring questions, concerns and ideas.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.