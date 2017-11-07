Saving Our Democracy: Nov. 9-15, 2017

× Expand Photo Credit: Scott Billings (Flickr CC)

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Liberty for All! African American Civil Liberties in Milwaukee @ Alverno College (3400 S. 43rd St.), 6-7:30 p.m.

Reggie Jackson, head griot at the Milwaukee-based America’s Black Holocaust Museum, will speak at this event which aims to “look at the struggles of African Americans in Milwaukee to attain those basic civil liberties that we assume are the rights of all Americans.” Attendees are asked to register in advance online at alverno.wufoo.com/forms/liberty-for-all.

Activism and Racial Climate in America @ UWM Union Ballroom (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.), 7-9 p.m.

Comedian, host and actor Amanda Seales will come to UW-Milwaukee’s Union Ballroom for a lecture on activism and racial climate. This event is free and open to the public with first-come, first-served seating. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have come together to organize a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Sherman and North avenues, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Historic Tax Credits: A Call to Action @ Pritzlaff Building (315 N. Plankinton Ave.), 3-5 p.m.

Wisconsin’s historic tax credit program is facing rollbacks as a result of the budget bill recently signed into law. The federal program could also fall victim to tax reform legislation taken up by Congress. The Coalition for Historic Preservation is hosting a roundtable discussion on efforts taking place to strengthen and maintain these programs and how best to advocate in support of both the state and federal programs.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Expert Panel with Rachel Schneider of The Financial Diaries @ Community Advocates (728 N. James Lovell St.), 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Rachel Schneider, author of The Financial Diaries, will join an expert panel on economic insecurity hosted by Community Advocates. Earned income tax credit expert Steve Holt and Community Advocates COO Maudwella Kirkendoll will join Schneider. The Public Policy Institute’s Julie Kerksick will moderate the panel.

Zeidler Center for Public Discussion Gala @ Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery (901 W. Juneau Ave.), 6-8:30 p.m.

The theme of this year’s Zeidler Center gala is “Unity Through Dialogue,” and will feature a keynote speech from award-winning author, columnist and professor Samuel G. Freedman. You can purchase tickets at my.zeidlercenter.org.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that the administration of Donald Trump has planned for our great country.