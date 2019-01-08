Saving Our Democracy: Jan. 10-16, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as others who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Get an updated listing of events here.

Thursday, Jan. 10

Democratic Socialists of America Milwaukee Chapter Happy Hour @ Lakefront Brewery (1872 N. Commerce St.), 6-8 p.m.

The Milwaukee chapter of Democratic Socialists of America will host a happy hour at Lakefront Brewery for new members to get to know each other and for others to come and learn more about the organization.

Saturday, Jan. 12

Peace Action of Wisconsin Activist Training @ The Peace Center (1001 E. Keefe Ave.), 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

This workshop, presented by activists and former fellows at the Marquette University Center for

Peacemaking George Martin and Julie Enslow, will cover meeting facilitation, strategy chart planning, nonviolent direct actions and more. To register, email juliebenslow@gmail.com with the subject line “activist training” or call 414-745-5740.

Democratic Socialists of America Milwaukee Chapter General Meeting @ Milwaukee Public Library (814 W. Wisconsin Ave.), noon-1:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America will hold their general meeting at the Milwaukee Central Library. New members will be able to learn about the organization and “educate, agitate and organize for the world we want to see.”

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Capitol Drive and Humboldt Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee @ ComedySportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.), 8-10 p.m.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is a monthly progressive political comedy show hosted by comedian, satirist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. This month’s show features Ton Johnson, Cynthia Marie, Jen Durbent, Shawn Vasquez, Dana Ehrmann and sketch comedy group The Accountants of Homeland Security.

Monday, Jan. 14

Wisconsin Working Families Party New Years Resolution Kickoff @ Working Families Party Office (413 N. Second St.), 6-8 p.m.

The Wisconsin Working Families Party invites the public to come talk about the party’s resolutions for the new year, which include elect more progressive candidates to fight for working families, strong public schools and justice. Food and drinks will be provided.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

District 3 Candidate Forum: MPS School Board @ Atkinson Library Community Room (1960 W. Atkinson Ave.), 6-7:30 p.m.

A coalition of community organizations have come together to host a candidate forum for the Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors. Candidates Catrina Crane and Sequanna Taylor will participate. The spring primary will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 19. The general election will be on Tuesday, April 2.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.