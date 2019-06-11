Saving Our Democracy: June 13-19, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice.

Thursday, June 13

Cuban Caravan @ Central United Methodist Church (633 N. 25th St.), 6 p.m.

Welcome Father Luis Barrios of Pastors for Peace (PFP) with a potluck dinner. Barrios, a native of Puerto Rico, is a pastor in New York City and a former prisoner of conscience for challenging the U.S. Army’s School of the Americas, which has trained military torturers throughout Latin America.

President Donald Trump and National Security Advisor John Bolton recently announced an attempt to further tighten U.S. restrictions on the right of our people to travel to Cuba. Trump also authorized lawsuits in U.S. courts (that no American president had ever allowed) against American and other companies doing business in Cuba.

The event is sponsored by the Wisconsin Coalition to Normalize Relations with Cuba, Peace Action Wisconsin and End the Wars Coalition MKE. The program includes a potluck dinner. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is among the speakers.

Friday, June 14

President Donald Trump Impeachment Birthday Party @ Pere Marquette Park (900 N. Plankinton Ave.), 6 p.m.

Friday, June 14, (ironically Flag Day) is Donald Trump’s 73rd birthday. Impeachment would be the perfect gift to our country. Join Indivisible Tosa and Indivisible Madison to celebrate. No gifts required.

Saturday, June 15

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Highway 100 and Bluemound Road, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee @ ComedySportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.), 8 p.m.

With Donald Trump and Republican attacks on health care, immigrants, the environment and more, we need progressive laughs now more than ever. Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is hosted by comedian, cartoonist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. Filipowicz’s work has been featured on CNN, NPR, PBS, HBO, BBC, Ain’t It Cool News, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, The Nation and countless sites in the progressive blogosphere including Salon, Daily Kos and HuffPost. Comedians on the June 15 bill include Ton Johnson, Dana Ehrmann, Josh Fred, Ryan Mason, Kristin Lytie and sketch comedy group The Accountants of Homeland Security.

Sunday, June 16

Social Hour w/ Victor Grossman @ Peace Action Wisconsin (1001 E. Keefe Ave.), 5 p.m.

Joining this Democratic Socialists of America MKE event is a very special guest from Berlin, Germany, Victor Grossman. Join Milwaukee DSA as we meet Grossman and discuss his latest book, A Socialist Defector: From Harvard to Karl-Marx-Allee. Grossman will share his unique experiences and insights from the U.S. and East Germany during the Cold War.

Monday, June 17

Medicaid Expansion—Phone and Postcard @ Grassroots Northshore (5600 W. Brown Deer Road), 10:30 a.m.

Support the Medicaid expansion and the Fair Maps proposal by phoning and writing your legislators. Stop by Grassroots’ office to make calls to your state senators and Assembly representatives to support the Medicaid expansion in Wisconsin. Fill out postcards to each of your representatives to ask them to support non-partisan redistricting.

Wednesday, June 19

Juneteenth Day Festival 2019 @ Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between Center and Burleigh Streets, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. The event, dating back to 1865, began when Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and the enslaved were now free. Milwaukee’s Juneteenth Day event is organized by the Northcott Neighborhood House. The festival features musical performances and food vendors, along with community organizations sharing helpful resources for residents of all ages.

