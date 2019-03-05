Saving Our Democracy: March 7-13, 2019

× Expand Sue Robinson, author of "Networked News, Racial Divides: How Power and Privilege Shape Public Discourse in Progressive Communities," will speak about the obstacles to public dialogues surrounding racial inequality and opportunities for better discourse in mid-sized, liberal cities at a talk on March 7, 2019 at Shorewood Public Library.

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as others who seek to thwart freedom and social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers, and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Get a full listing (beyond what we could fit in print) of upcoming political and social activism events here.

Thursday, March 7

Talking About Race: How Power and Privilege Shape Public Discourse @ Shorewood Public Library (3920 N. Murray Ave.), 6:30-8 p.m.

Sue Robinson, author of Networked News, Racial Divides: How Power and Privilege Shape Public Discourse in Progressive Communities, will speak about the obstacles to public dialogues surrounding racial inequality and opportunities for better discourse in mid-sized, liberal cities.

Friday, March 8

‘Say Her Name’ Screening @ King Drive Commons Art Gallery (2775 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), 6-9 p.m.

To celebrate International Women’s Day and the Global Women’s Strike, Welfare Warriors, a local nonprofit, will host a screening of Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland at the King Drive Commons Art Gallery. A panel discussion will follow the screening.

Saturday, March 9

Citizen Action of Wisconsin Co-Op Assembly @ Candelas Bar (2537 W. National Ave.), 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The theme of Citizen Action of Wisconsin’s winter assembly is “A State Budget for All,” where the group will launch their push for progressive issues in 2019. Co-op members and supporters will discuss the fight for a state budget that works for all and the effort to elect a fair Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Cesar Chavez Drive and Greenfield Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Laughing Liberally @ ComedySportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.), 8-10 p.m.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is a monthly progressive political comedy show hosted by comedian, satirist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. This month’s show features Vickie Lynn, Marcos Lara, Stevie Leigh Crutcher, David Schendlinger, Kristin Lytie and sketch comedy groups Broadminded Comedy and The Accountants Of Homeland Security.

Sunday, March 10

Milwaukee Budget Action Workshop @ Wisconsin Black Historical Society (2620 W. Center St.), 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

At this half-day workshop, participants will learn about how the budget process works, as well as how to testify before the Joint Finance Committee, create an effective personal narrative, build teams and develop tactics to create long-term change.

Judge Lisa Neubauer Meet & Greet @ Casablanca Brookfield (17800 W. Bluemound Road), 6-8 p.m.

Judge Lisa Neubauer will hold a meet and greet at the Brookfield Casablanca location as she continues her campaign to become the next justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted but are not required.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.