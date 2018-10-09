Saving Our Democracy: Oct. 11-17, 2018

Carol Anderson, chairperson of African American Studies at Emory University and author of White Rage

Thursday, Oct. 11

Canvass and Phone Bank for Democrats @ Tom Palzewicz Campaign Headquarters (12201 W. Burleigh St., Suite 7), 4-8 p.m.

Tom Palzewicz, Julie Henszey and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin will host a weekly canvass and phone bank every Thursday from 4-8 p.m. until the Tuesday, Nov. 6, election. Volunteer opportunities include canvassing, phone banking and more.

A Real Town Hall in Milwaukee @ The University Club of Milwaukee (924 E. Wells St.), 6-8 p.m.

This discussion, led by three UW-Madison faculty members, centers around the role social policy plays in working to reduce poverty and promote economic security. Light appetizers and refreshments with a cash bar will be available. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at uwalumni.com/event/.

Friday, Oct. 12

Carol Anderson @ Shorewood Public Library (3920 N Murray Ave.), 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Chairperson of African American Studies at Emory University and author of White Rage Carol Anderson will come to Shorewood Public Library to discuss her new book One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying our Democracy.

Saturday, Oct. 13

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Seventh and Wells streets, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

The Justice Tour @ Centennial Hall (733 N. Eighth St.), 2-5 p.m.

A swath of experts on law, mass incarceration and social justice will gather to discuss how to end race-based policing and mass incarceration in Wisconsin, explain the ACLU of Wisconsin’s stop-and-frisk settlement with the City of Milwaukee and introduce a statewide campaign to cut incarceration in Wisconsin.

Ride the Wave @ Twisted Path Distillery/Enlightened Brewing Company (2018 S. First St.), 7:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

Shle Berry, Bmorn, Browns Crew and more will perform at this Get Out the Vote rally. Attendees will be able to register to vote, change their address and meet candidates while enjoying live music, wine, beer spirits and food.

Sunday, Oct. 14

Democracy, Assembly Required @ Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire Ave.), 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Grassroots Northshore’s annual fundraiser will feature John Nichols, national affairs correspondent for The Nation and associate editor of The Capital Times giving his talk titled “How We Win.” Food trucks will be on hand, and light refreshments will be served.

Monday, Oct. 15

Black Lives Matter (a Lot!) @ Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church (5505 W. Lloyd St.), 6-8 p.m.

Spirit of Peace Lutheran Church will host a group discussion focusing on the Black Lives Matter movement and how the church can move forward in honoring black lives. The event is free and includes a meal.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Richard Rothstein @ MATC Cooley Auditorium (1015 N. Sixth St.), 5:30-7 p.m.

Richard Rothstein, author of Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America, will speak about the history of segregation and its roots in government, real estate, lending, city planning, law and education.

