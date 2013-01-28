Django Clarke

At a time when responsible leaders are proposing steps to reduce the shocking human carnage from gun violence in this country, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. is calling for more bloodshed.

Clarke, who likes to dress up as the prototype for Jamie Foxx’s over-the-top vigilante splashing blood all over the screen in Django Unchained, has dropped all pretenses that he believes in law and order.

In fact, he’s now broadcasting a dangerous commercial on right-wing radio in an attempt to frighten the public into believing the police can no longer protect them.

“With officers laid off and furloughed, simply calling 911 and waiting is no longer your best option,” Clarke falsely claims. “You could beg for mercy from a violent criminal, hide under the bed or you can fight back . But are you prepared?