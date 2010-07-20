Real All-Star Baseball

×

Even in the midst of a disappointing, inconsistentseason, Milwaukee Brewers fans could take pride in the selection of threelegitimate All-StarsRyan Braun, Corey Hart and Yovani Gallardoto the 2010All-Star Game.

Long-suffering Brewers fans well remember all thoseyears when the Brewers received a single selectionlet's face itprimarilybecause each team was required to be represented by at least one player.





Gallardo gave many of us another reason to be proudwhen he said he'd boycott next year's All-Star Game if selected unless the gameis moved from Arizona.





It was a surprising statement from a member of ateam that rarely gets involved in off-the-field controversies not related tobaseball. It's less surprising that Gallardo, no doubt under pressure,immediately began backing away from what he said.





But the controversy over the scheduled venue for the2011 All-Star Game in Phoenix will not go away as baseball Commissioner BudSelig issues vague and contorted public statements.





In a recent WashingtonPost opinion piece, Wade Henderson, president and chief executive of theLeadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and Janet Murguia, presidentand chief executive of the National Council of La Raza, the largest U.S. Latinocivil rights organization, called on Selig to move next year's game.





At issue, of course, is the recently passed Arizonalaw requiring local police to demand proof of citizenship from anyone “where areasonable suspicion exists that the person is an alien who is unlawfullypresent in the United States.”





The Legislature tried to paper over the obviousracial profiling by tacking on an amendment declaring race was not a legitimatereason for suspicion. But no one seriously believes the law will be usedagainst anyone except Latinos.





The law is essentially the two-thirds whitepopulation in Arizona declaring war on the one-third Latino population. TheLegislature also outlawed some teaching in the schools that highlights thehistory or accomplishments of Latinos.





The Justice Department has filed suit claimingArizona is attempting to pre-empt federal authority over immigration.





Legitimate Concerns





The reason the state's hostile anti-immigrationactions are of legitimate concern to Major League Baseball (MLB) goes farbeyond next year's All-Star Game. Half of all MLB teams conduct spring trainingin Arizona. Baseball is intertwined with the state's economy.





More important is the moral issue. Since overcomingits racist past of barring African-American players by admitting JackieRobinson in 1947, Major League Baseball has trumpeted its increasing diversity.





Today, more than one-third of MLB players are eitherLatino or African American. As baseball declines in popularity in blackcommunities of the United States, a growing majority of players of color comefrom Latin America.





As a result, Henderson and Murguia wrote in the Post, “next year our favorite All-Starscould enter a hostile environment and the families, friends and fans of a thirdof the players could be treated as second-class citizens because of their skincolor or the way they speak. …





“What is happening in Arizona is a regression fromthe freedoms we hold dear and a violation of our civil rights and fundamentalvalues. We are not asking Selig to weigh in on immigration policy; we areasking him to take a stand against bigotry and intolerance.”





The AP quoted Gallardo, who was born in Mexico andgrew up in Texas, as saying: “If the game is in Arizona, I will totallyboycott.”





Although those words by Gallardo, who speaks perfectEnglish, don't seem to leave much room for interpretation, a day later Gallardosaid he could no longer definitively say whether he would boycott an ArizonaAll-Star Game.





“They got the words messed up,” Gallardo said. “Isaid I'd stand behind the Latin community. I don't agree with the law … Most ofthe Latin guys don't agree with it. As a player, that's where we stand.”





About half a dozen Latino players so far have saidthey would boycott an All-Star game in Arizona. Others, including Latinosuperstar Albert Pujols, have criticized the law. Chicago White Sox ManagerOzzie Guillen, the first Latino manager to win a World Series, is the firstmanager to say he'll boycott an Arizona game.





The MLB Players Association says it will fully backany player who chooses to boycott a 2011 game in Arizona.





Selig obviously wishes baseball could float abovedivisive social issues on which players and fans have strong feelings. Butbaseball is smack dab in the middle of this one.





In 1993, the NFL moved the Super Bowl from Arizonain a previous boycott protesting the state's racist refusal to recognize thenational Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.





Now it's time for Selig and Major League Baseball tostand up for the players and all those diverse fans they say they want.