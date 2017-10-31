Republicans Facing another Joe McCarthy Moment

× Expand Photo credit: National Archives Marquette Law's alumnus (1935) U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy

Wisconsin was at the center of the Republicans’ original Joe McCarthy moment. That was the first time the party had to decide whether to take a stand against one of its own for brazenly dishonest political demagoguery that crossed all boundaries of decency and threatened democracy itself. Many of us have been waiting since January to see how long it would take modern-day Republicans to admit they’re facing another such moment.

Republicans barely passed their first political test back in 1954. Republican U.S. Senators split 22 to 22—with half of them joining 44 Democrats and one independent to approve, 67 to 22, a resolution censuring Wisconsin Sen. Joseph McCarthy for his fabricated accusations of rampant treason by supposed communists operating within the Eisenhower administration and the U.S. Army. That vote ended McCarthy’s career and the shameful McCarthy Era that inflamed hatred, smearing anyone on the political left in this country as un-American. Blacklists destroyed lives and careers in government, education, entertainment and industry with cruel abandon.

Will GOP Stand against Trump’s Indecency?

When Donald Trump began winning support for the party’s nomination in early 2016, many conservatives began identifying it as another Joe McCarthy moment for Republicans. But any hope Republicans would stand up against Trump’s open bigotry, indecency and constant stream of political lies ended when bigotry, indecency and lies worked like a charm and won the presidency for the Republicans. Even House Speaker Paul Ryan, embarrassed by Trump’s obvious appeals to bigotry instead of employing traditional Republican code words, obediently embraced Trump to pass his tea-party wish list.

But that was nine long months ago. Since then, Trump has demonstrated his inability to pass much of anything. The downside of that good fortune is having a president who is dangerously unstable, virulently racist, morally unfit, personally nasty and childishly self-deluded with the power to blow up the world at any moment. But, finally, respectable, conservative Republicans are speaking right out loud about the clear and present danger Trump poses to the country and to democracy.

So far, it’s four Republicans who no longer worry about being elected or reelected, but they’re solid conservatives with strong credentials: George W. Bush, the last Republican president; Arizona Sen. John McCain, a presidential nominee and war hero nearing the end of his life; Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, who previously ran the Goldwater Institute—a conservative think tank promoting the ideas of 1964 presidential nominee Barry Goldwater who’s considered the father of the modern conservative movement; and Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Flake, who decided not to run for reelection after his party turned on him for denouncing Trump’s trashing of American values, was openly critical of Republicans who privately agree with him but remain cowardly silent and complicit. “When the next generation asks us, ‘Why didn’t you do something? Why didn’t you speak up?’ what are we going to say?” Flake asked. “Mr. President, I rise to say, ‘Enough!’” He continued: “We must never adjust to the present coarseness of our national dialogue with the tone set at the top. We must never regard as normal the regular and casual undermining of our democratic norms and ideals. We must never meekly accept the daily sundering of our country. The personal attacks. The threats against principles, freedoms and institutions. The flagrant disregard for truth and decency.”

Bush against Bullying

Bush, better known for wisecracks than public eloquence, forcefully denounced the degrading of presidential discourse. “Bullying and prejudice in our public life sets a national tone, provides permission for cruelty and bigotry,” he declared. “Bigotry or white supremacy in any form is blasphemy against the American creed.”

If those things really are what many Republicans say privately, you couldn’t prove it by their eager attempts to trivialize all such deadly serious alarms. “All this stuff you see on a daily basis—Twitter this and Twitter that—forget about it,” Ryan said dismissively.

“If we were all to chase every squirrel that comes running along in the form of a personal dispute or a mischaracterization of someone’s integrity or intent,” Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee seconded, “Congress wouldn’t have any time to govern.” Well, what if it’s a rabid pack of demon squirrels devouring the fundamental principles of American democracy? Corker’s concern about Trump’s reckless attacks launching World War III is hardly inconsequential.

Many Republicans are terrified to cross Trump now. They’re desperate to pass tax cuts to prove they can pass something, anything, before the 2018 elections, and Trump’s dishonest rhetoric could sabotage the legislation at any time. Their tax plan already is in trouble with the National Association of Home Builders launching full-scale war against threats to homeowner deductions for mortgage interest payments and property taxes. Continued failure might be the best thing that ever happened to Republicans. It would free more of them to start telling the truth about Trump at this Joe McCarthy moment before he brings the whole party crashing down.