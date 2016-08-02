Vote for Jack Redmond in Assembly District 21

We are endorsing Jack Redmond in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 21, which encompasses South Milwaukee, Oak Creek and a slice of Franklin. Redmond faces a challenger in the primary and the winner will face Republican state Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, a voucher school advocate, in the November general election.

Redmond, an Oak Creek resident, is a UPS employee and a business representative for Teamsters Local 344. He will use his negotiating skills to ensure that his constituents’ best interests are being served in Madison. He is a strong advocate for a well-maintained infrastructure, since he knows how critical our roads and highways are to businesses and residents. He’s also a strong supporter of public schools at all levels and understands that they need to thrive if Wisconsin is to thrive. We are confident that Jack Redmond is the best candidate in this race. Vote for Jack Redmond in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary.