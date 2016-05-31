Waukesha County’s SPARK! Artist in Residence Program Collaborators and Volunteers

Fourteen Wisconsin museums are part of the SPARK! program, which provides those with dementia and their caregivers an opportunity to enjoy meaningful experiences in a comfortable setting guided by trained docents and volunteers. Waukesha County, which has no operational museum, offers a variation on the program through the nonprofit Interfaith Senior Programs (210 NW Barstow St.) called SPARK! Artist in Residence (SPARK! Air). Interfaith collaborates with local businesses and organizations for SPARK! Air to provide arts-related social engagement programming in different locations throughout Waukesha County every third Tuesday of each month.

On Tuesday, June 21, from 3-4:30 p.m., Interfaith is partnering with the nonprofit theater SummerStage of Delafield (Lapham Peak Unit, Kettle Moraine State Forest, W329 N846 County Highway C) and the Kettle Moraine High School KM Perform students to provide an intergenerational theater experience of The Wizard of Oz , followed by a “cast party” dinner. The partnership includes donated time by 15 student volunteers, 15 Interfaith volunteers and 10 SummerStage volunteers. SummerStage has donated its space and Interfaith will pay the parking fees. The KM Perform students helped write the script and create the costumes, props, programs and posters.

“Social engagement programs are so important to keep caregivers and care receivers connected to their community, for the care-partners to be engaged in pleasurable ‘shared’ events, and for caregivers to network and help them avoid depression and isolation,” says Aimee Henry, coordinator of the SPARK! Air programs in Waukesha County. “All SPARK! and Interfaith programs depend on volunteers. The volunteers are awesome and SPARK! Air would not be successful without them!”

SPARK! Air events are free of charge and a monthly schedule is available at interfaithwaukesha.org. Reservations to participate are required and can be made by calling Interfaith at 262-549-3348. Interfaith and SummerStage rely heavily on volunteer support and are always seeking volunteer help. For more information about volunteering or donation opportunities, contact Henry at aimeequilt@yahoo.com or 262-893-6880 for SPARK! Air; Heather Stoskopf for Interfaith, 262-522-2404; or Anne Raskopf at 262-337-1560 or a.raskopf@summerstageofdelafield.org for SummerStage.