Burgundy Ties Rocks Stein & Dine

Burgundy Ties is a hard-working Midwest rock band.

They have been hitting the road playing venues in Milwaukee and beyond for more than a decade. With four albums written and recorded, their music has been positively reviewed by the Shepherd Express as “singer-songwriter confessional sensitivity gets filtered through current-day Americana.” For Stein & Dine, they will be throwing in a number of vintage rock ’n’ roll tunes from their influences as well.

Veterans to small and large stages (including being a five-time Summerfest act) they have shared the stage with regional and national touring acts at major venues and festivals in Milwaukee and throughout the Midwest.

The combination of their eclectic sound and live performance makes Burgundy Ties truly stand out as an original and inspired Milwaukee band.

For more information and an up-to-date calendar of events you can visit their band website at burgundytiesband.com.