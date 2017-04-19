Stein & Dine 2017: Your Local Pub, Only Bigger

It’s like your local pub, only bigger. Stein & Dine, back for its fifth year, offers the solution to that overwhelming question: What beer do I want? With so many new and amazing breweries to choose from, where do you even begin? The answer: at Stein & Dine! We’ve hand selected breweries from around the state and our neighbors Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan, offering a wide array of styles and flavors of beer for you to check out. Don’t like that IPA? Pour it out and go on to the next. The samples are ample, so explore!

I know I’m excited to try some new and interesting beers such as Peanut Butter Imperial Stout, El Chavo Cider (a heated blend of habanero and mango), Tiny Giant Citra Saison and Bacon Bomb. For our special VIP goers, there will be even more unique samples like Higher Grounds Coffee Stout and Apple Brandy Dedication. Grab your complimentary Stein & Dine sampling glass, chat with the brewers and learn all about your new favorite beer!

Not a huge fan of beer? Don’t worry; you can enjoy samples from local wineries, cider bars and distilleries as well. Sip some herbed gin or try a new whiskey. Perhaps that red wine is making your mouth water or you just want some ice-cold cider refreshment. We’ve got you covered.

Let’s not forget about the food! Enjoy samples from local cheese artisans, sausage makers and local restaurants, offering tasty bites ranging from sushi to soup.

While you’re sampling all the delicious things that Wisconsin has to offer, listen to live music from local rock band Burgundy Ties, then stop in at one or all of our featured luxury lounges. Step into the Woodford Reserve Bourbon Lounge for special hourly tastings and a photo booth. Relax in the Miller Time Pub Lounge to sample chili and enter to win prizes. Have some fun at The Micro Pub Lounge playing games, sampling Cream Puff Ale and doing “Keg Killers.”

There aren’t many things better in life than beer and food, and it is all here at Stein & Dine. We’d love to see you there, getting your drink on with 3,000 of your closest friends.

General admission is $40 in advance or $50 at the door. Limited VIP tickets are available for $75. Make sure to grab yours before they run out! For ticket information, visit shepherdtickets.com.