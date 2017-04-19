Sweet Peaches and Bourbon

Do you have a go-to patio drink? Something with vodka, maybe? Or gin and lemonade or tonic?

We invite you to throw that conventional patio drink playbook out the window and invite a little bit of the South into your summertime drink menu. Think a cold, inviting glass of iced tea. Think horseraces and sunshine and hats. Think Kentucky. Think bourbon.

According to their website, Woodford Reserve’s bourbon is “comprised of more than 200 delectable flavor notes, from bold grain and wood, to sweet aromatics, spice, and fruit and floral notes.” They’ve combined two and crafted one of their signature cocktails: the Patio Season Bourbon Peach Tea.

The bourbon pairs nicely with the innate sweetness of peaches in the earthy, floral fragrance and flavor of tea. The tannins of the tea (think shrink wrap on your tongue; that’s tannins) balance against a hint of sweetness and the mellow smoothness of the bourbon. Using honey simple syrup (1/4 part honey, 3/4 part hot water stirred until the honey dissolves) lends a unique flavor profile that’s floral and grassy while the rosemary offers herbaceous perfume to curb the sweetness and accentuate the herbal tones of the tea and bourbon. It’s pure refreshment in a glass. This drink just begs for a patio and a healthy dose of sunshine. Make yours with the recipe below, but be prepared to share because this one’s doesn’t like being alone.

Patio Season Bourbon Peach Tea

- 2 ounces Woodford Reserve bourbon

- 1 ounce honey simple syrup

- Peach tea (like Rishi Peach Blossom White Tea Blend)

- Lemon wedge

- Rosemary sprig

Add ingredients to a shaker and shake until chilled. Serve over ice with a lemon wedge and a sprig of rosemary.