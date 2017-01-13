Let Your Hair Down at Woman UP!

by

Valerie, Director of Operations of Miss Pole in Brookfield, says Miss Pole's goal is to allow women to let their hair down in a safe, fun and supportive environment. That, too, is the mission of the Woman UP! event.

Join us at the 4th Annual Woman UP! presented by Aurora Health Care for a day that celebrates YOU!

Sat., Feb. 11, 2017

10am - 4pm

Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center

• Mingle with over 250 vendors

• Sample delicious foods and drinks from a variety of Milwaukee’s finest restaurants, chocolatiers and wineries.

• Watch expert presentations in Health and Wellness, DIY, Finance, Fitness and more!

• Enjoy a fashion show hosted by Milwaukee Fashion Week that will feature local designers, models and stylists.

Tickets: http://www.shepherdtickets.com/events/39625784/woman-up-2017