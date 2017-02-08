Promoting Physical and Mental Well-Being for Women in the Milwaukee Area

The Brewcity Bruisers Roller Derby League is a non-profit athletic organization that helps promote physical and mental well-being of women in the greater Milwaukee area through the sport of roller derby. As a non-profit with the primary goal of giving back to the community, the league also participates in activities that give back to the community including fundraisers and blood drives.

We caught up with Nicole Armendariz, aka Verucassault of the Rushin' Rollettes, to talk about the upcoming season and the Brewcity Bruisers' involvement with Woman UP!

Join us at the 4th Annual Woman UP! presented by Aurora Health Care for a day that celebrates YOU!

Sat., Feb. 11, 2017

10am - 4pm

Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center

• Mingle with over 250 vendors

• Sample delicious foods and drinks from a variety of Milwaukee’s finest restaurants, chocolatiers and wineries.

• Watch expert presentations in Health and Wellness, DIY, Finance, Fitness and more!

• Enjoy a fashion show hosted by Milwaukee Fashion Week that will feature local designers, models and stylists.

Tickets: http://www.shepherdtickets.com/events/39625784/woman-up-2017