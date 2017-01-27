Support Milwaukee's Oldest No Kill Cat Shelter at Woman UP!

Happy Endings is the oldest no kill cat shelter in Milwaukee. 2017 marks the shelter's 23rd year. The Woman UP! event offers an opportunity to connect face-to-face with members of the community. Darlene Rager, a volunteer at the shelter, explains that this interaction is vital to the continued operation of the shelter since it is an all donation, all volunteer-run organization.

Join us at the 4th Annual Woman UP! presented by Aurora Health Care for a day that celebrates YOU!

Sat., Feb. 11, 2017

10am - 4pm

Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center

• Mingle with over 250 vendors

• Sample delicious foods and drinks from a variety of Milwaukee’s finest restaurants, chocolatiers and wineries.

• Watch expert presentations in Health and Wellness, DIY, Finance, Fitness and more!

• Enjoy a fashion show hosted by Milwaukee Fashion Week that will feature local designers, models and stylists.

Tickets: http://www.shepherdtickets.com/events/39625784/woman-up-2017