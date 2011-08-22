Badger Football preseason 10/11

The AP and USA Today preseason polls are out. The Badgers are ranked 11 in the AP preaseason poll, one spot behind new Big Ten program Nebraska, IN the USA Today poll, the teams are switched, with Wisconsin having the edge over Nebraska.

This means the October 10 nighttime matchup of the two teams at Camp Randall will have large repercussions.

Season previews seem to think that the Badgers are capable of 11 wins this season. Most don't expect them to lose at home, meaning the key stretch will be when the Badgers play at Michigan State and at Ohio State two weeks in a row to end October. If they get away with one win out of those two, they should be in control of their division of the Big Ten and should have a straight shot to the first ever Big Ten Championship Game.

Getting way ahead of ourselves, ESPN has released their preseason bowl projections. Mark Schlabach and Brad Edwards each projected the Badgers to be playing in the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl. Schlabach thinks they'll have Notre Dame, which Edwards seems the Badgers matching up with Texas A&M.

The Badgers self-elect their captains and they made a big statement today when new team member Russell Wilson was elected one of the four team captains for this season. FB Bradie Ewing, DL Patrick Butrym and DB Aaron Henry are the other 3 captains.

Also in Badger news, John Budmayr, who likely lost his chance at a starting QB job when the Badgers landed Russell Wilson, is suffering from elbow problems, the same injury the forced him to redshirt his freshman year. He's apparently seen a nerve specialist. If he is indeed sidelined, the no. 2 QB will likely be redshirt freshman Joe Brennan (who?). Stay healthy, Russell Wilson.

Injuries are starting to become concerning in camp, as it seems like someone new is added to the list every half day. Nick Toon has missed practive due to a foot injury. Likely No. 3 receiver Manassah Garner has a hernia injury that will keep him out at least through the UNLV game.