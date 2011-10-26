Badger Hockey players earn WCHA weekly honors

Women's sophomore goalie Alex Rigsby was named WCHA Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.

Freshman men's goalie Joel Rumpel was named WCHA Rookie of the Week.

Rigsby had 80 saves last weekend in UW's sweep of Duluth including career-high 46 saves Saturday night. She held UMD to just 2-of-9 on power plays.

Rumpel is one of two freshman goalies the Badger men's team is using early this season. Rumpel may have pulled himself ahead in the competition Saturday as he made 38 saves and held the Sioux scoreless on the power play.This was just Rumpel's third ever college game.

The women will have a rematch of last year's National Championship Game when they host Boston University this weekend.

The men play host to the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

It's an easy trip from Milwaukee and you can catch the women at 2 pm on Saturday, head off to grab some dinner and get back to the Kohl Center for the men's game.