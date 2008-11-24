Badger Men's Hockey splits with St. Cloud State

It was a tale of two team this weekend at St. Cloud. Friday night, the team that started the season a dismal 0-6-1 showed up and got absolutely demolished by SCS 6-2. The game wasn't televised, but by all accounts, the problems taking care of the puck and puck control and poor goaltending meant the Badgers looked silly.

Fortunately, those problems were shoved back into the closet on Saturday and that Badgers held on to a slim 1-0 win to split the series.

Friday night's game was a gut-check and made me wonder if the five games prior to Friday were just a fluke and not the norm for the rest of the Badgers season.

With Saturday night's win, the Badgers proved they can take a beating, learn from it and come back better. It was a little surprising that Eaves put Connelly back in the net after Friday night's debacle, but apparently Eaves told Cons that he believed in him and gave Shane the chance to regain some pride and prove himself.

The Badgers have a nice home-stretch coming up, with the College Hockey Showcase against Michigan and Michigan State this weekend and Alaska-Anchorage to open December.

Also, this story has some awesome ridiculous quotes from Shane Connelly about the student section at SCS heckling him for his "waddle."