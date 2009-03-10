Badger Men's Hockey takes Third in WCHA

After an absolutely awful few weeks of the season, the Badger men ended on a spectacular high note, beating McNaughton cup winners North Dakota Saturday. Derek Stepan scored two short-handed goals in one penalty kill (and had more than one chance to make a natural hat-trick short-handed) and the Kohl Center was louder than I'd heard it in a long time - probably not since 2006's championship run.

With the win, Wisconsin gets home ice for the WCHA tournament.

The weekend changd the final standings

Alaska-Anchorage threw the biggest wrench in plans when it swept Minnesota-Duluth. Had Duluth done the sweeping, they would have been in a tie with Wisconsin and CC with 31 points. Had they merely split, they would have tied with Minnesota with 29 points and I don't know the tie-breakers, but could have possibly been looking at home ice.

Minnesota-Mankato won one and tied one with St. Cloud State, keeping St. Cloud off home ice by one point.

Final WCHA Standings

1. North Dakota - 38 points

2. Denver - 36 points

3. Wisconsin - 31 points

3. Colorado College - 31 points

5. Minnesota - 29 points

6. St. Cloud State - 28 points

7. Minnesota - Duluth - 27 points

8. Minnesota - Mankato - 25 points

9. Alaska - Anchorage - 23 points

10. Michigan Tech - 11 points