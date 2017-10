Cutter about to score a run

Peralta pitching

More Peralta

Bad pic quality, but good picture, so I'll post it anyway

Corey Kemp, who DH'd, hitting a double

Kemp sliding into second

We decided Marseco is like a mini-Craig Counsell

Can't possibly explain how upset I was when I got this awesome play at third picture and the guy in front of me who didn't sit still the entire game got his noggin in the shot.