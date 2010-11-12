Braun, Gallardo win Silver Slugger Awards

From Brewers.com"

"Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun and pitcher Yovani Gallardo earned Silver Slugger awards on Thursday.

It was the third straight Silver Slugger for Braun, who batted .304 with 25 home runs and 103 RBIs.

Gallardo earned his first Silver Slugger by virtue of hitting four doubles, four home runs and driving in 10 while batting .254."

The Braun win comes as no surprise, but I think it's cool that one of the prolific hitting Brewers pitchers was rewarded. The entire pitching staff was impressive at the plate and Gallardo's power surely put him over the top.

Congratulations to both guys on their Awards.