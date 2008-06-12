Brewers have 19 picks signed

Less than a week after the First Year Players Draft, the Brewers have signed contracts with 19 of their 54 picks, including 2 of their top 5.

HOUSTON -- Five days after the First-Year Player Draft, the Brewers already have come to terms with 19 of their 54 selections and one undrafted player. At least one more prominent pick reportedly is ready to add his name to the list.

The done deals announced on Tuesday included two of Milwaukee's first five picks. They were first-round supplemental selection Evan Frederickson, a left-handed pitcher selected 35th overall from the University of San Francisco, and outfielder Cutter Dykstra, son of former Major Leaguer Lenny Dykstra and a second-round pick (54th overall).

The Brewers also came to terms with two players active in the College World Series, who cannot officially sign until they finish their NCAA careers. University of North Carolina right-hander Robert Wooten (13th round) and Rice University left-hander Lucas Luetge (21st round) will travel with their teams to Omaha for games beginning June 14.

The team also signed undrafted Westminster College utility man Brandon Drespling, a 23-year-old from New Castle, Pa. That's the same hometown as Brewers amateur scouting director Jack Zduriencik.

According to the Marshall County (Tenn.) Tribune, second-round pick Seth Lintz, a prep right-hander, will sign later this week for $900,000 and a college education on the Brewers' tab.