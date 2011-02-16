Brewers announce deal with Rickie Weeks

It took the Brewers and Rickie Weeks a long, long time to reach a deal, but word came today that a 5 year deal is in place for $50 million dollars.

By inking the deal today, the Brewers avoided the arbitration hearing scheduled for Thursday.

All winter the two sides have been working to find a middle ground on their very far apart figures. Weeks asked for $7.2 million while the Brewers offered $4.85 million.

The contract will likely be for four guaranteed years with the fifth year being an option. Rumor has it that the Brewers can void the fifth year if Weeks is not an everyday player in 2013 and 2014.

No local writers have had terms on the deal, but national writer Ken Rosenthal is saying the deal is for $50 million. That figure likely counts the money that would be guaranteed in that fifth year.

It wouldn't be surprising if the deal were $6 million the first year, $8 million the second, $10 million the third, $12 million the fourth and $14 million the final year.

That would put the deal at 4 years $36 million with that fifth year option.