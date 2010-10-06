Brewers looking at Brenly?

Can't link Twitter from work, but 1250 AM's Doug Russell is reporting that a source says "Bob Brenly is close to agreeing to become the next Brewers Manager."

Brenly in the past has compared Miller Park to minor league stadiums and two seasons ago openly advocated a pitcher throwing at Ryan Braun. W

hen one of Macha's main problems was his inability to be close to Braun and Fielder, I'm thinking this is not a step in the right direction. While more fiery than Macha (who isn't?), this feels like another over-compensation. The pendulum swung from Yost to Macha (fiesty to asleep) and now it looks like Doug Melvin is letting it go way past center again.